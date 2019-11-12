Politics New ambassador describes Vietnam as EU’s potential partner Vietnam is one of the potential partners of the European Union (EU) in various fields, said the EU’s newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti.

Politics Chinese immigration officials welcomed in Hanoi Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Phuong Nam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 12 for a delegation from the National Immigration Administration of China led by its deputy head Zhao Changhua.

Politics PM receives President of East Asian Community Institute of Japan Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received President of the East Asian Community Institute of Japan Hatoyama Yukio, who is former Prime Minister of Japan and former chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.

Politics Long Thanh airport project heats up NA debate The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.