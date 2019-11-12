Venezuelan ambassador honoured with friendship medal
VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) and outgoing Ambassador of Venezuela to Vietnam Jorge Rondon Uzcategui (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The outgoing Ambassador of Venezuela to Vietnam, Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, has been honoured with the medal “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).
Presenting the medal to the ambassador at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 12, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga underlined that the medal - the most notable reward of the VUFO - acknowledges the diplomat’s contributions to promoting the mutual understanding, friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Venezuela during his term.
As the first Venezuelan ambassador to Vietnam, Jorge Rondon Uzcategui arrived in Vietnam in January 2006 with the mission of establishing the Embassy of Venezuela in the country, marking a milestone in the two nations’ ties.
The diplomat has spared no efforts to foster the bilateral relations in multiple fields, including politics-diplomacy, trade, economy, development, education and people-to-people exchanges, Nga noted.
He worked with Vietnam’s relevant agencies in the preparation for visits of the countries’ high-ranking officials. The ambassador also provided support for joint projects between the countries, namely those of rice cultivation and aquaculture in Venezuela, as well as for the fight for justice of Vietnam’s Agent Orange/dioxin victims.
The VUFO President also voiced her hope that the Venezuelan ambassador, in any capacity, will continue contributing to the friendship and cooperation between people of the two nations in the coming time.
In reply, Uzcategui said it was an honour to for him to receive the medal. He added that he fell in love with Vietnam since a child, as he wished to learn more about President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap.
The ambassador pledged that in any position, he will work to promote Vietnam’s image and people to international friends./.
