Culture - Sports Da Lat culinary contest prepares a record 100 dishes from local ingredients A culinary contest in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands’ Lam Dong province on April 8 set a record by making 100 dishes using vegetables and flowers grown in the city.

Culture - Sports Musical to be staged next weekend to mark Vietnam-Switzerland ties “L’Histoire du soldat” (the Soldier’s Tale), a classic musical by French-Russian composer Igor Stravinsky and Swiss writer Charles Ferdinand Ramuz, will be staged in Hanoi next weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties (1971-2021).

Culture - Sports ABC to broadcast series promoting Vietnamese cuisine The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) will broadcast a 10-espisode series on discovering Vietnamese culture and people via its traditional cuisine starting April 11.