Veteran movie stars turn models in ao dai fashion show
Models present some Ao dai creations at a press conference about the fashion show Ao Dai Cua Chung Ta (Our Ao dai) (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Fifteen fashion designers across the country will gather to showcase their newest collections of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) during a fashion show taking place tonight at Thai Hoc yard in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.
The show, entitled Ao Dai Cua Chung Ta (Our Ao Dai), will present more than 600 ao dai made of silk and delicate ramie fabric by designers from HCM City, Hanoi, Hue, Tien Giang, Can Tho, and Dak Lak. The event is part of the initiative called ‘Vietnam’s Heritage of Ao Dai’ that was launched in 2019 by the Vietnam Women's Union.
Speaking at a press conference about the event, Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union Bui Thi Hoa said: “Ao dai is part of our Vietnamese cultural heritage. The outfit has been influenced by the changing of history and developed to become an iconic image of Vietnamese women. In the current context of strong international integration, the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese culture, through the honour of this national dress, is extremely necessary."
International award-winning Vietnamese designer Minh Hanh, who is the art director of the show, said that each designer should take responsibility in the preservation and promotion of the Vietnamese national dress.
Mentioned the materials of the dress presented during the show, she said: “While silk is beautiful, the delicate ramie fabric is more friendly.”
“Although ramie fibre is popular, the delicate ramie fabric is still something new for most of us. This natural material is really a gift from the energetic work of GAI AP team [a company specialising in ramie planting and production],” the designer said.
Each collection presented during the night has been created with inspiration from other foreign cultures.
While designer Trung Beret from Dak Lak will unveil his collection inspired by the culture of neighbouring country Laos, the collection by designer Tran Thien Khanh from Hue takes inspiration from the hanbok of the Republic of Korea.
Miss Vietnam 2010 Dang Thi Ngoc Han, who is an ao dai designer, will also join the event with her collection featuring typical Indian patterns.
“Having the chance to travel all over the world, I maintain a habit to create Vietnamese ao dai presenting cultural features of the countries where I’ve been. In 2018, coming back from a business trip to India where I’ve been to showcase Vietnamese ao dai, I created four ao dai featuring hand-painted decorative patterns of India,” Han told Vietnam News.
Former Miss Vietnam said it took her only two weeks to complete the collection of 15 ao dai for the show tonight.
The Hanoi-based Spanish designer Del Valle Cortizas Diego will bring to the event his collection from the Chula brand.
The show Ao Dai Cua Chung Ta will also present collections inspired by other countries such as Thailand, China, Japan, Egypt, the US, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Russia.
Especially, some “special models” will be seen on the catwalk which will be adorned by thousands of ramie plants. They are veteran movie stars Tra Giang, Hoang Cuc, Thu Ha, Lan Huong, and Minh Hoa.
In addition, wives of Indian, Laos, and Belarusian ambassadors will join other models to present ao dai during the show./.