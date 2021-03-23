Ao dai through the lens of Russian photographer
Vera Mazhirina told the Vietnam News Agency that ao dai has demonstrated the tradition and culture of Vietnam. In the photo: Ao dai is on show at Tsarytsino Museum in Moscow. (Photo: Vera Mazhirina/VNA)
Vera Mazhirina said ao dai brings out the elegance and strength of Vietnamese women, and it always leaves a strong impression on Russians. In the photo: Ao dai is on show at Tsarytsino Museum in Moscow. (Photo: Vera Mazhirina/VNA)
Ao dai is on show at Tsarytsino Museum in Moscow. (Photo: Vera Mazhirina/VNA)
Vera had the idea of implementing a photo project on Vietnam’s fashion, saying it will mirror the beauty and the harmony in the characteristics of Vietnamese women through ao dai. In the photo: Vera Mazhirina at an exhibition, titled ‘Vietnam - travel through photos' that took place in Moscow in July 2020. (Photo: Tran Hieu/VNA)