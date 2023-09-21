VFF Central Committee, Lao NA’s Ethnic Affairs Committee promote cooperation
A visiting delegation from the Lao National Assembly (NA)’s Ethnic Affairs Committee headed by its Chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth had a working session with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in Hanoi on September 21.
Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh (R) and Chairman of the the Lao National Assembly's Ethnic Affairs CommitteeKhamchanh Sotapaserth at their meeting in Hanoi on September 21 (Photo: mattran.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A visiting delegation from the Lao National Assembly (NA)’s Ethnic Affairs Committee headed by its Chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth had a working session with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in Hanoi on September 21.
Commending the VFF’s outstanding achievements in recent times, Sotapaserth highlighted the body’s vital role in uniting and mobilising people to pursue socio-economic development goals and sustainable poverty reduction.
In response, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh affirmed that the visit holds significant importance, contributing to further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States as well as the close and trustful cooperation between the two NAs' agencies overseeing national ethnic affairs.
According to the Vietnamese official, the VFF Central Committee has signed a joint programme with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s Central Committee at an international conference on building the Vietnam-Laos borderline of peace, friendship and cooperation held in the Lao province of Savannakhet last year. As per the programme, the sides will further raise awareness of and encourage local ethnic communities living in the border areas to enhance their responsibility for boosting the countries’ ties and developing a peaceful, friendly, and cooperative borderline serving mutual development.
Anh said she is confident that the relationship between the Lao committee and Vietnam’s NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and VFF Central Committee will grow further in the future./.