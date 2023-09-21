Politics Vice President welcomes Japan’s Crown Prince, Crown Princess Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said the visit of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will be an milestone that contributes to enhancing understanding and the bond between the people of both countries during a meeting with the royal couple in Hanoi on September 21 right after the welcome ceremony for them.

Politics Commission metes out disciplinary measures against former officials in Quang Ninh The Party Central Committee Inspection Commission has given a warning to the Party Affairs Committee of the Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures and several officials and former officials of the province as a disciplinary measure, at its 32nd meeting in Hanoi.

Politics Deputy PM hosts new RoK Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception on September 21 for the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Choi Youngsam, who has just begun his term in Vietnam.

Politics Japanese engineers build road to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties with Vietnam Japanese engineers who were in Vietnam to participate in a competency evaluation programme for prospective United Nations peacekeepers (CEPPP) have built a stretch of road leading to the CEPPP training ground in Hanoi.