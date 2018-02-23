Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man shakes hands with President of the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education Nguyen Thi Doan. (Photo: VNA)



– Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man vowed to pay further heed to developing education and nurture the growth of the business society.He made the statement during visits to the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) and the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VINASME) in Hanoi on February 23.Man lauded efforts of the VAPE and its members to promote education and educational reform as well as nurture talents. He also spoke highly of the close coordination between the VFF and the VAPE at all levels, particularly in the movement “All people stay united to build new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas”. The campaign has promoted education and the development of a learning society.Man asked the association to continue working with the education and training sector to make fundamental and comprehensive educational reform and inspire the passion for learning among people.The VFF Central Committee will direct its chapters across the nation to pay greater attention to developing education and the learning society, he pledged.Meeting with the VINASME, the chairman asked the association to adopt effective solutions to provide its members with easier access to loans and better technology so that their products will gain stronger foothold in the local market and be able to enter foreign markets.The SMEs needs to learn more about international laws and practices to improve their own capacity, he stressed.-VNA