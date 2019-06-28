The Vietnamese national team’s head coach Park Hang-seo

(Photo: dtinews.vn)

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has met with the national team’s head coach Park Hang-seo's representative to negotiate the extension of his contract.The VFF proposed extending the Korean coach's contract for three years.His current contract is set to expire in January 2020, but the coach has hinted he may commit his future to Vietnam.“We worked with Park’s representative to suggest the contract extension," VFF general secretary Le Hoai Anh said."The extension’s success depends on the goodwill and desire of the two sides. However, we think that with the love for Vietnamese football, Park will continue his work in Vietnam."Coach Park’s representative Lee Dong-jun did not say how the negotiation went.In the first contract, coach Park was paid 20,000 USD per month by the president of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) club. Recently, the HAGL president has said VFF will have to pay Park under the new contract.The VFF general secretary revealed that they will meet with coach Park in the next few days to see if they can reach an agreement for a new contract.-VNA