VFF official hosts delegation of Caodaism sect
Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 19 for a delegation of the College of Women of the Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao, a sect of Caodaism.
Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh hosts a reception in Hanoi on September 19 for a delegation of the College of Women of the Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao (Photo: VFF)
Vice Chairwoman of the Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao's Standing Board Archbishop Pham Thi Minh Phuong said that with the spirit of associating the religion and the nation, over the years, the sect's dignitaries and followers have actively engaged in patriotic movements and campaigns launched by the VFF.
In response to a programme to promote the role of religions in environmental protection and climate change adaptation, they have planted 16,279 trees and 2,201 flower plants, built 17 waste burning facilities, and established five environmental protection clubs in Kien Giang province, she noted.
The VFF leader hailed the active engagement by Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao in general and its College of Women in particular to the VFF-led movements and campaigns.
The official expressed her hope that the women will continue promoting the sect's tradition of accompanying the nation, encouraging their families and relatives to join the movements initiated by the VFF and the Vietnam Women’s Union, building happy families and a gender-equal society.
Anh affirmed that the VFF will continue to propose adjustments to legal documents to create more favourable conditions for all religions, including the Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao sect, to make more contributions to national construction and defence.
The official expressed her belief that with the motto of "prosperous country, thriving religions," the sect will continue promoting its strengths in all fields and joining hands with the Party, State and VFF during the national development cause./.
