Society Deputy PM identifies three main tasks for Central Highlands development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has identified three main tasks for the development of the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands and required provinces in the region to prioritise those tasks, while addressing the first conference of the Tay Nguyen coordinating council held in Da Lat city, Lam Dong province, on September 20.

Society HCM City looks for new technologies toward smart transport system Study of new technologies is underway in Ho Chi Minh City to complete its transport system, and ease traffic congestion that has plagued the southern hub for a long time.

Society Just energy transition requires higher labourers' skills: Experts Just energy transition is significant in the development of workers' skills, the labour market and employment due to the high requirements of green and sustainable economic development, heard a conference held by the German Embassy in Hanoi on September 20.

Society HCM City establishes country's first food safety department The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has officially approved the establishment of a Department of Food Safety in the city, the first such provincial-level agency in the country.