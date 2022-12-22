Business Vietnamese, German partners seal deal in air transport, logistics Five partners from Germany’s Leipzig city and Vietnam on December 21 signed a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in air transport and logistics.

Business Vietjet resumes two routes to Republic of Korea Vietjet has resumed the non-stop services from Vietnam’s two tourism destinations of Da Lat and Can Tho to the capital city of the Republic of Korea - Seoul, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Business Social impact businesses in dire need of support Lack of capital, information, business management capacity and a sustainable market for their products were among the major challenges facing social impact businesses (SIBs) in Vietnam, said policymakers and international experts.