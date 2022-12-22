Vice President hails Vietsovpetro for contributions to energy security
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on December 22 lauded the Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) for their achievements in 2022, contributing to ensuring energy security, state budget revenue, and economic diplomacy.
During her visit to Vietsovpetro in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the Vice President urged Petrovietnam and its subsidiary Vietsovpetro to concretise the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, affirming their locomotive role in energy security and national defence and security.
The oil and gas sector should work towards modernity and enhance international cooperation, Xuan added.
She highlighted the importance of emulation movements and the studying and following of late President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle to raise productivity and quality.
Chairman of the Petrovietnam Members' Council Hoang Quoc Vuong said the group has fulfilled all exploitation and turnover targets set for 2022.
In the first six months of 2022, Vietsovpetro pumped more than 1.57 million tonnes of oil and condensate, surpassing the plan by 84,700 tonnes but only equivalent to over 98% of the output in the same period last year.
Of the six-month output, natural gas exploitation reached 39.9 million cu.m, surpassing the plan by 5.2 million cu.m and equivalent to 97.7% of the figure in the same period last year. The volume of crude pumped from Block 09-1 surged 12 percent year-on-year to 160.3 million cu.m, surpassing the six-month plan by 69.6%.
The joint venture earned 1.19 billion USD in oil and gas revenue, up 510.4 million USD from the target and 441.7 million USD from the same period last year./.