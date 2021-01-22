Vice President pays pre-Tet visit to poor workers in Binh Duong
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on January 22 led a delegation visiting poor employees at the Vietnam Dairy Factory at the My Phuoc II Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Duong on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Thinh praised the efforts of the company as well as other enterprises in Binh Duong to ensure stable livelihoods for workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delegation presented Tet gifts and 1 million VND (43 USD) in cash each to 80 workers in difficult circumstances and their children.
According to the provincial Labour Confederation, despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, most companies and enterprises in the locality gave Tet bonuses to their employees.
Free bus tickets were presented to 4,000 workers who could not afford the fare back to their hometown for Tet.
Local authorities and trade unions also presented 13,000 Tet gifts to local workers and 4,000 gift packages to those severely affected by COVID-19.
Also the same day, Thinh paid pre-Tet visits to former leaders of the Party and State, veteran revolutionaries and retired officials in Ho Chi Minh City./.