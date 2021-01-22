Society Tet gifts presented to disadvantaged people Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on January 22 visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries, workers, and disadvantaged students in Duc Hoa district in the Mekong Delta’s Long An province.

Society Australia Day marked in Ho Chi Minh City With a firm foundation from sound bilateral relations and the determination of senior leaders of both sides, Vietnam and Australia will enjoy a stronger partnership in the future, according to Ngo Thi Phuong Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam-Australia Friendship Association in HCM City.

Society Vietnam News Agency helping spread official news on 13th National Party Congress Welcoming the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has put into operation a special website (https://daihoidang.vn/) that provides information and news on the country's major political event in different forms and languages.

Society Quang Ninh sets up more cameras along border to prevent COVID-19 More cameras have been set up in the border city of Mong Cai in northern Quang Ninh province to step up efforts in tackling COVID-19 by preventing illegal entry and smuggling, according to the Mong Cai People’s Committee.