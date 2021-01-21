Business Dak Lak promotes shipments via Amazon Enhancing exports via Amazon, the world’s largest Internet retailer by revenue and market capitalisation, is an effective way to help staples of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak reach out to the world in the context that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on global economy, according to insiders.

Business Long An expands organic dragon fruit cultivation The Mekong Delta province of Long An is mapping out plans to expand cultivation of organic dragon fruit, primarily in Chau Thanh district, said Nguyen Chi Thien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 21, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business BSR posts after-tax profit of over 1.25 trillion VND in Q4 2020 The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) posted over 1.25 trillion VND (54.14 million USD) in after-tax profit in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 1.08 trillion VND over the previous quarter, reflecting its better business performance.