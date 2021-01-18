HCM City unveils proposed design for Tet Flower Street
Images of buffaloes will be put up at the entrance to the Flower Street from February 9 to 15 at Nguyen Hue Street, District 1. (Photo courtesy of Saigontourist)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The HCM City administration has unveiled a draft design for the 18th annual Nguyen Hue Flower Street to celebrate the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Rural life featuring rice farming and buffaloes will be the theme for this year, the Year of the Buffalo, according to eastern zodiac.
Every year Nguyen Hue street in District 1, which has a pedestrians-only square down its middle, transforms into a ‘flower street’ during Lunar New Year.
This year it will be open from February 9 to 15, with the decorations starting on January 25, according to the organisers.
Like in previous years environment-friendly materials will be used for the decorations.
According to organisers, the organic design and architecture this year would aim to send the message of environmental protection.
To usher in the Year of the Buffalo, most of the event’s concepts and decorations will pay homage to the animal, with 26 mascots being set up along the street.
The entrance will feature a family of movable buffaloes display.
The organisers said the street would have a more innovative layout than previous years, which would allow smoother traffic flow.
The annual flower show, which highlights the Tet culture, has become hugely popular and attracts more than a million visitors a year.
There are also other annual flower festivals and markets during the Lunar New Year.
There will be flower market in three major parks, September 23, Gia Dinh and Le Van Tam, while flowers will be sold at 174 spots across the city from February 4 to 11.
A flower market will be set up along Tran Xuan Soan street in District 7 from January 27 to February 11./.