Culture - Sports New puppetry show promises fresh experience of Vietnamese culture The Hanoi-based Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre has launched an experimental art programme named “Trang” (The Moon) that features different types of puppetry to offer the audience a new experience of the Vietnamese culture.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on CPV to mark 13th National Party Congress An exhibition on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from January 18-24 to mark the CPV’s 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2021) and welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Culture - Sports Ancient rose garden receives international recognition Growing rose is not new in Vietnam, but planting native roses by organic methods and producing international standard organic cosmetics from roses is a new and creative direction.