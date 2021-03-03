Video encourages people to avoid using products from wild animals
On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3, the non-governmental organisation Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) launched a short film called “Su lua chon sang suot” (A smart choice), to promote the use of modern medicine instead of the consumption of products from wild animals to treat ailments.
ENV Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung said that, via the film, it is calling for an end to wildlife poaching, trade, and consumption in Vietnam, as these acts cause damage to both nature and human beings.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 70 percent of infectious diseases affecting humans over the last 30 years originated from animals, such as HIV/AIDS, avian influenza (H5N1), swine flu (H1N1), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).
ENV has so far worked with the Ministry of Health to step up communications campaigns to raise public awareness about the danger of hunting, trading, consuming, and having contact with wild animals.
It has made great efforts over the past decade to end the illegal wildlife trade at traditional medicine businesses.
Most recently, it sent information to nearly 2,300 shops selling traditional medicines nationwide regarding legal regulations on wildlife, encouraging pharmacists, physicians, and doctors to use herbal medicines to cure diseases./.