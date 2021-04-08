The carrier had earlier sought the authority’s permission to conduct flights from Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, Binh Dinh, and Quang Ninh provinces to Phu Quoc.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said it will consider flight frequency and schedules.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association with an IATA Operational Safety Audit certificate.

Vietnam’s largest private carrier, it was awarded the highest ranking for safety, with 7 stars, in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website, airlineratings.com, and was listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines in healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The carrier has also been named “Best Low-Cost Carrier” by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA