Vietjet Air to resume flights to several Asian destinations
Vietjet Air has said it would resume regular international flights to certain destinations in Asia, starting April 1.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet Air has said it would resume regular international flights to certain destinations in Asia, starting April 1.
Regular services will be reopened on routes to Bangkok (Thailand), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), and Taipei (Taiwan – China).
Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok will depart every Friday while that from Hanoi to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport is scheduled to take off on April 15.
A dozen of flights from Hanoi to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport will be available during April, with the earliest scheduled on April 6.
Hanoi – Taipei flights will restart on April 11.
Passengers can book tickets on Vietjet’s official sales channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam, ticket offices and official agents.
Outbound flights only serve Vietnamese people who travel to work or study abroad, or foreigners returning home. Passengers are advised to seek information from the embassies and missions of their home countries to complete required procedures before departure.
Inbound flights, meanwhile, will be operated under the arrangement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with current regulations.
All Vietjet Air flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Health Ministry in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, cabin crew and the community./.
Outbound flights only serve Vietnamese people who travel to work or study abroad, or foreigners returning home. Passengers are advised to seek information from the embassies and missions of their home countries to complete required procedures before departure.
Inbound flights, meanwhile, will be operated under the arrangement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with current regulations.
All Vietjet Air flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Health Ministry in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, cabin crew and the community./.