The commitment, said to be worth billions of USD, was announced at the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2024. The agreement is one of the biggest deals so far at Asia’s largest aerospace event.

A representative of Airbus said, the group was excited to work with Vietjet on the next phase of the carrier's expansion.

The A330neo will enable the airline to achieve the lowest possible operating costs per seat, and to continue to offer its customers the best possible value wherever they fly. It will also be the perfect complement to the A321XLRs already on order with the airline, as it spreads its wings to more far flung destinations.

Once finalized, this will be Vietjet’s first-ever wide-body order. The aircrafts will be operated on the carrier’s growing long range network, as well as on high capacity regional services. They will replace the carrier’s current fleet of leased A330-300s, as well as provide for network expansion./.

VNA