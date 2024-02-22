Business Kien Giang’s two-month exports exceed 151 million USD The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang raked in more than 151 million USD from exports in the first two months, fulfilling 16.43% of the yearly target and doubling the figure of the same period last year.

Business Wood furniture, handicrafts exports show recovery signs, but challenges persist While optimistic about a recovery in wood products exports, industry insiders also cautioned about the challenges ahead and said businesses should adopt flexible strategies and enhance promotions to retain their traditional customers and get new ones.

Business Cassava exports see record growth rate in January Cassava recorded the strongest export growth rate in January, as Vietnam shipped 76,118 tonnes abroad, earning 19.9 million USD, up 369.6% month-on-month in volume and 340.8% in value, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.