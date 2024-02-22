VietJet Air to purchase 20 A330-900 wide-bodies
Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.
When finalised, this will be Vietjet’s first-ever wide-body order. The aircraft will be operated on the carrier’s growing long range network, as well as on high capacity regional services. They will replace the carrier’s current fleet of leased A330-300s, as well as provide for network expansion.
“We are excited to work with Vietjet on the next phase of the carrier's expansion,” said Christian Scherer, CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business of Airbus. “The A330neo will enable the airline to achieve the lowest possible operating costs per seat and to continue to offer its customers the best possible value wherever they fly. It will also be the perfect complement to the A321XLRs already on order with the airline, as it spreads its wings to more far flung destinations.”
The commitment, said to be worth billions of USD, was announced at the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2024.
The agreement is one of the biggest deals so far at Asia’s largest aerospace event./.