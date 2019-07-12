Vietjet is listed among the best companies to work for in Asia in 2019 (Photo: Vietjet Air)

Low-cost airline Vietjet Air is among 50 Vietnamese companies winning the ‘Best companies to work for in Asia’ award presented by Asia's leading human resource magazine - HR Asia Magazine.HR Asia Award is a prestigious award held annually in many Asian countries and territories such as Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan, which evaluates and honours companies with excellent working environments throughout Asia.About the award, Vietjet Managing Director Luu Duc Khanh said: "Our company's greatest asset is our employees, and thus, we take great pride in creating a work environment and culture that fosters success. Vietjet's success depends on the individual and team performance of all employees and this award is especially exciting as employee survey form part of the evaluation. We will continue our commitment investing in employee well-being and engagement in order to ensure our further success."Vietjet has been honoured as Asia's Best Employer for many consecutive years, top 500 leading Asian brands, top 50 airlines worldwide by Air Finance Journal for financing and operations and many domestic, international awards.Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 119 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.-VNA