Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Celebrating the announcement of the new route linking Vietnam’s central Da Nang city with Tokyo (Haneda, Japan), new-age carrier Vietjet continues to heat up “Fly for Love - Show your summer version” campaign, offering 1,000,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0USD during three golden days of July 10, 11 and 12.



Surprising gifts are also given away for passengers boarding with cosplay costume until July 31, 2019.



The promotional tickets are up for grabs from July 10 to July 12 during the golden hours 12:00 -14:00 and applied to all Vietjet’s international routes and Thai Vietjet’s routes.



Especially, the first promotion of July will last the whole golden days for all routes connecting Vietnam and Japan. Travel time is from September 11, 2019 to June 25, 2020. It’s a perfect chance to hunt your promotional tickets to enjoy a get-away trip from Vietnam to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia (Bali).



The promotional tickets are available on all channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Mobile App “Vietjet Air” or www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (just click the “Booking” tab).



Payment can be easily made with Vietjet Sky Club, by international debit and credit cards, including Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/Union; or with any ATM card issued by 34 Vietnamese banks and registered with internet banking.



For more details and updates of the campaign’s activities, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/



With the new route, Da Nang – Tokyo (Haneda, Japan), Vietjet continues to expand its flight network and spread the vibrant summer atmosphere throughout Asia. Passengers are encouraged to fly with “their summer versions”, participate in various in-flight activities and receive gifts on all Vietjet flights from now until July 31, 2019.



Being known for its core-values of "Safety - Happiness – Affordable Price - Punctuality", Vietjet has won more than 30 domestic awards and international prizes, making it one of the leading airlines in the region. It has also pioneered to introduce a series of amazing promotions and exciting entertainment activities together with leading service quality to bring the best flying experiences to its passengers.



Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.



Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.



Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 119 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.-VNA