Low-cost carrier Vietjet on May 29 launched its newest international route from HCM City to Bali. (Photo: VNA)

Low-cost carrier Vietjet on May 29 launched its newest international route from HCM City to Bali, connecting the largest city in Vietnam to one of the world’s most famous holiday destinations.Vietjet is the first and only airline to provide direct flights on this route, which is expected to contribute to promoting tourism and trade across the region, Vietjet vice president Do Xuan Quang said at the opening ceremony."With the route, passengers from Viet Nam can now save more time and money when travelling to Bali without having to transit at other airports, and local people and travellers from Bali can now more easily discover the modern and vibrant HCM City and connect to other famous destinations within Vietnam and across the region thanks to Vietjet’s expanding network," Quang said.Rizky Handayani, Deputy Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia described the new route as a good start for Vietjet to connect more destinations in Vietnam to others in Indonesia and the region.The two countries have a longstanding traditional relationship and have similarities in their culture and history, so the new route will further improve the relationship and help to increase the travel flow between the two countries, he said, expressing his pleasure that travellers between HCM City and Bali can now enjoy low air fares, less travel time and comfortable trips.According to Vietjet, the route will operate five return flights per week, with flight times around four hours per leg. The flight departs HCM City at 8:05am and arrives in Bali at 1:05pm. The return flight takes off from Bali at 2:05pm and lands in HCM City at 5:05pm (all local time).Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. It was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 113 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia.-VNA