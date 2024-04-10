Vietjet announces direct route between HCM City, China’s Xi'an
At the ceremony to announce direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Xi'an. (Photo: VNA)Shanghai (VNA) – Vietnam’s new-age carrier Vietjet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first flight to China (2014-2024) and announced a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Xi'an at a policy and law forum held in Shanghai city on April 10.
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is paying an official visit to China, and other leaders of the two countries attended the event.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang congratulated Vietjet on its operational achievements, and noted his belief that the carrier will launch more flights between the two countries, thus helping promote the bilateral trade and mutual understanding and support, and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
From this summer, Vietjet will operate direct flights between HCM City and the ancient capital of Xi'an, with four return flights per week.
Since the first flight in 2014, it has so far carried more than 12 million passengers on all routes connecting Vietnam's political, economic, cultural and tourist centres and nearly 50 popular destinations throughout China, contributing to deepening and enhancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.
As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.