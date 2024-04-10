Business NA Chairman attends policy, law forum in Shanghai National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 attended a policy and law forum in Shanghai, which was set to promote investment and trade ties between Vietnam and China, as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

Business Binh Thuan registers only seaworthy vessels among its offshore fleet The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan has become the first locality in the country where all vessels have been certified seaworthy, according to Huynh Quang Huy, Director of provincial Fisheries Sub-Department.

Business Vietnam Airlines signs deals totalling nearly 450 million USD with Chinese partners The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation with Chinese partners, with a total value of nearly 450 million USD, within the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to China from April 7-12.