Top legislator visits Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai on April 10, as part of his official trip to China.
The centre has so far contributed to the drafting of 82 draft laws and legal documents, including four laws promulgated by the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.
In his remarks, the Vietnamese NA leader lauded China's model of establishing legislative centres at the central and grassroots levels.
He said that while making laws, the NA particularly values the policy impact assessment process before drafting laws as well as the collection of public opinions.
Considering the operation of the centre a good practice for study, the top legislator noted that Vietnamese agencies are currently reviewing and amending the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents.
Vice Chairman of the NPC’s Standing Committee Wang Dongming said that the 6,700 legal contact points nationwide have played an important role in China’s legislation process. All local people's congresses have built and operated their legislative contact centres.
Thanking the Vietnamese leader for sharing the NA’s experiences and effective practices, Wang emphasised the need for continued exchange and cooperation between the two legislative bodies at all levels to enhance their operations, serve the development of each country, and better implement common perceptions between their top leaders and their cooperation agreement freshly signed during Hue’s ongoing trip to China./.