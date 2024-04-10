Politics Vietnam elected to UN Women’s Executive Board for 2025-2027 The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on April 9 (US time) elected Vietnam to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2025-2027 term.

Politics Vietnam, Saudi Arabia bolster labour collaboration Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung received Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy in Hanoi on April 9, during which they discussed measures to promote labour cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Border management focus shifted to cooperation for development The focus of border management and protection between Vietnam and neighbouring countries has shifted from demarcation to cooperation for development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.

Politics Vietnamese diplomats extend greetings to Lao Embassies in Belgium, Cuba on Bun Pi May festival Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao on April 9 visited the Lao Embassy in Brussels to extend New Year wishes to officials of the embassy on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year Festival Bun Pi May.