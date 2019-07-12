Celebrating the announcement of the new route linking Vietnam’s central Da Nang city with Tokyo (Haneda, Japan), new-age carrier Vietjet continues to heat up “Fly for Love - Show your summer version” campaign, offering 1,000,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0USD during three golden days of July 10, 11 and 12.

The promotional tickets are up for grabs from July 10 to July 12 during the golden hours 12:00 -14:00 and applied to all Vietjet’s international routes and Thai Vietjet’s routes.

Especially, the first promotion of July will last the whole golden days for all routes connecting Vietnam and Japan. Travel time is from September 11, 2019 to June 25, 2020. It’s a perfect chance to hunt your promotional tickets to enjoy a get-away trip from Vietnam to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia (Bali).-VNA