Vietjet offering special promotion to celebrate International Women’s Day
A Vietjet flight (Photo: Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet is offering a special promotion for four golden days from March 5 to March 8 to fly high quality throughout Vietnam with tickets priced from only 0 VND to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).
Accordingly, promotional tickets priced from only 0 VND are available for sale whole days with the flight period from March 8, 2021 to December 31, 2021 on the website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section "Booking").
In addition, Vietjet also offers passengers a gift of free 20kg checked baggage for all passengers buying tickets from now until March 31. The special offer is immediately applied as customers choose to include a 20kg baggage package when booking on all domestic flight routes with the flight time from now until April 25, 2021.
Stay safe against the pandemic, fly safely with Vietjet and explore attractive destinations throughout the country with new experience such as having refreshment in Da Lat of tranquility and cool breeze; exploring beautiful sunny beaches of Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc; enjoying the experience on rivers of Can Tho; or immersing in the traditional space of Hoi An Ancient Town.
Especially, passengers do not miss out on opportunities to fly and experience the new super convenient Deluxe fare type of Vietjet at an unprecedented attractive price from only VND 399,000. In addition to the 20kg checked luggage for free, Deluxe passengers can enjoy free changes of flight, date, route for unlimited times; free priority check-in; free seat selection; and included Deluxe Flight Care programme.
Vietjet advised passengers to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information when checking in at airports as well as wear face masks during their flight to protect themselves and their community. All Vietjet flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, cabin crew and the community.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.