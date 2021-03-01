From February 27 to March 31, 2021, passengers buying tickets and flying with Vietjet across Vietnam will receive the special gift of 20kg checked baggage in addition with 7kg hand luggage completely for free(Photo: Vietjet)

HCM City (VNA) – The budget carrier Vietjet Air has offered free 20kg of checked baggage for passengers on its entire flight network across Vietnam.



Accordingly, from February 27 to March 31, 2021, passengers buying tickets and flying with Vietjet across Vietnam will receive the special gift of 20kg checked baggage in addition with 7kg hand luggage completely for free.



The special offer is for passengers booking tickets at least 3 hours before departure time on Vietjet's official sales channels at www.vietjetair.com, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/, ticket offices and official agents, applying for all payment methods. The free checked baggage is immediately applied as customers choose to include a 20kg baggage package when booking on all domestic flight routes with the flight time from February 27, 2021 to April 25, 2021.



Especially, passengers do not miss opportunities to fly and experience the new super convenient Deluxe fare type of Vietjet at an unprecedented attractive price from only 399,000 VND (17.25 USD). In addition to the 20kg checked luggage for free, Deluxe passengers can enjoy free changes of flight, date, route for unlimited times; free priority check-in; free seat selection; and included Deluxe Flight Care programme.



Vietjet advised passengers to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information when checking in at airports as well as wear face masks during their flight to protect themselves and their community. All Vietjet flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, cabin crew and the community.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.