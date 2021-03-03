Vietjet certified with highest global rating for COVID-19 compliance
Vietjet has been certified with seven-stars, the world’s highest rating for COVID-19 compliance for global airlines by AirlineRatings.
AirlineRatings, the world’s famous airline safety and product rating website, also named other renowned airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Delta Air Lines, Jetblue, Lufthansa, Southwest, Air New Zealand, and KLM on its seven-star list.
For full compliance, airlines must have seven criteria in place, including website information on COVID-19 procedures; face masks for passengers; deep clean of aircraft and protection equipment for the crew. The criteria also focuses on social distancing and modified meal services.
Vietjet Vice President To Viet Thang said: “Our modern fleet is equipped with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air system), which can filter up to 99.7 percent of dust, bacterias and viruses. Also, Vietjet’s full compliance of safety standards together with staff’s cooperation have contributed to our safe transportation of millions of passengers during the escalating COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam. Especially, none of our employees have been infected with COVID-19 so far.”
The Corona Prevention Commitee of Vietjet, teamed up by doctors, health and safety experts, has been working effectively to ensure the airline’s utmost safety, according to Thang. In addition to providing mask and protection equipment for frontliners such as pilots, flight attendants, ground staff, technicians, the airline also quickly installed the isolation shield with sanitizers at all of its check-in counters. Aircraft disinfection and sterilisation is carried out daily. Vietjet also plans to vaccinate all staff in the near future.
AirlineRatings also recently named Vietjet in “the World’s Top 10 Safest & Best Low-Cost Airlines 2021”.
Vietjet certified with seven-stars, the world’s highest rating for COVID-19 compliance for global airlines by AirlineRatings (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by AirlineRatings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.