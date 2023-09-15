A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet air)

HCM City (VNA) - The most favourite light festival of the year is lighting up in the magical "subcontinent" India. Tickets from only 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees, to India are opened for sale.



Accordingly, air tickets applied to flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi to New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Tiruchirappalli. The promotion period is from September 14-20, 2023 with flexible flights from October 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024. Booking should be made on www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app.



Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is definitely a cultural festival that everyone should experience once in life. This is considered the largest and most unique festival in India with fireworks and shimmering lights covering the country of billions of people, taking place from November 10 - 14, 2023.

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (Photo: Srirangam.jpg)

With many attractive destinations, convenient flight schedules, and super sale ticket prices, festival goers can attend the Deepavali festival in the city of dreams Mumbai, one of the oldest cities in the world New Delhi, where attracting dreamy travelers, or an artistic masterpiece of Ahmedabad that has been recognised as a world cultural heritage by UNESCO, or an ancient trading port on the Arabian Sea of Kochi, and even Tiruchirappalli - a city with a large Hindu temple of the world.



With a frequency of 70 flights per week between Vietnam and India, free Sky Care travel insurance, on modern aircraft which reduced emissions, environmentally friendly, together with dedicated and attentive cabin crews serving a menu of delicious hot, fresh and organic meals with the characteristics of multinational culinary culture, Vietjet accompanies passengers freely experience this year's festival season.



