The airline has been also honoured as the “Best Low-cost Airline in Vietnam” at the annual World Airline Awards 2022 by Skytrax, the world’s leading international air transport rating organisation.

With 150 million passengers transported across Vietnam and throughout the world, Vietjet has taken the lead to bring flying opportunities to everyone, continuously adopt new technology and further optimize customers’ flight experiences while expanding flight network domestically and internationally.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world.

The World Airline Awards began in 1999 by Skytrax and is referred to as the Oscars of the aviation industry./.

