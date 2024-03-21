The average price of imported mangoes from Vietnam reached nearly 3,200 USD per ton in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 26%.

The US imported mainly frozen and fresh mangoes from Vietnam last year. Of which, frozen mango imports reached 643 tons, and fresh mango imports reached 500 tons.

However, the import volume of both types of mango accounts for a very low proportion of total US imports.

The Import-Export Department under Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade cited statistics from the US Department of Agriculture, saying that the US’ import of mangoes of all kinds reached over 746,000 tons, worth 1.11 billion USD, last year. The US imported mangoes of all kinds mainly from Mexico, accounting for 61% of total mango imports last year, followed by Peru, Brazil and Ecuador.

According to experts, to increase mango exports to the US market, Vietnam should apply technologies that can preserve mango in a longer time. Besides, there should be a better linkage between businesses and farmers, aimed to well meet standards of US importers./.

