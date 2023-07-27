World Malaysia, Philippines look to boost bilateral relations Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 26 held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia to discuss steps to revitalise the bilateral ties.

World Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to step down Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he will not retain his position in the next government.

World Indonesia announces “Golden Visa” policy for foreign companies, citizens The Immigration Agency of Indonesia has announced that the “golden visa” policy will be implemented as early as this July for foreign companies and citizens investing a certain amount of money in the Southeast Asian country.

World Austrian media highlight President Vo Van Thuong’s visit Austrian media on July 25 continued to report on State President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Austria that took place from July 23 to 25.