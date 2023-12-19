Videos Environmental protection efforts augmented in Ha Long Bay Environmental protection is viewed as a focal, consistent, and priority task during the management, preservation, and sustainable promotion of the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

Environment Vietnam rolls out climate-friendly cooling solutions Vietnam is one of the first 63 countries to join the Global Cooling Pledge proposed by President of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) Sultan Al Jaber within the framework of COP28 recently held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Environment Localities join in efforts to fight plastics pollution Ten localities in Vietnam are taking actions to fight plastic pollution under Plastic Smart Cities (PSC), an initiative put forward by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Environment Kon Tum Plateau seeks UNESCO recognition as World Biosphere Reserve The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum has asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to provide technical support in developing a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition for its Kon Tum plateau as a World Biosphere Reserve.