Vietnam actively participates in negotiations on global treaty on plastics pollution
Vietnam has actively participated in discussions and contributed ideas in the negotiation process of a global treaty on plastics pollution, an official has said.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hoa Binh (VNA) - Vietnam has actively participated in discussions and contributed ideas in the negotiation process of a global treaty on plastics pollution, an official has said.
Director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Le Ngoc Tuan made the statement while addressing a workshop on the outcomes of the second session of the intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC-2) and Vietnam’s preparations for the next INCs, which was held in the northern province of Hoa Binh on August 11.
Tuan said that the ministry established a working delegation to participate in the INC-2 held in France from May 27 to June 4.
For the next sessions, Vietnam will build a submission to be sent to the INC and consider the possibility of participating in several international cooperation mechanisms such as the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution.
Vietnam also plans to take advantage of cooperation opportunities to strengthen capacity, and support resources for the implementation of the treaty after it is approved and signed, he added.
The INC began its work during the second half of 2022, with the ambition to complete the negotiations by the end of 2024. The first session of the INC took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, from November 28 to December 2, 2022. The INC-3 is scheduled to take place in November in Nairobi, Kenya./.