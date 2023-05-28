Vietnam attends high-level event on ending plastic pollution in Paris
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang attended a high-level event on ending plastic pollution in Paris on May 27, which drew representatives from nearly 200 countries and territories.
Paris (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang attended a high-level event on ending plastic pollution in Paris on May 27, which drew representatives from nearly 200 countries and territories.
The event was held on the threshold of the second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-2) that will take place from May 29 to 2 June 2023 at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris, France.
Participants at the event focused on discussing the promotion of sustainable production, selling and use of plastic products towards a circular economy in the field, as well as the proper management of plastic waste and the minimised release of plastic waste to the environment.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Toan affirmed Vietnam's determination to build a legal framework and policies to encourage the recycling of plastics and minimising the discharge of plastic waste into the environment, and work with other countries to solve the problem of plastic waste pollution.
At the roundtable discussions, participants underlined the need for practical actions to end plastic pollution and shared initiatives in the work. Many also affirmed their hope to reach an agreement on ending plastic waste in 2024./.\