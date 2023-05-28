Videos Great efforts to sustainably develop biosphere reserves Management boards of biosphere reserves nationwide have taken initiatives and solutions to conserve and sustainably use natural resources, thus implementing Vietnam’s sustainable development goals and promoting tourism development, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Most localities record very high-risk UV levels Most of provinces and cities nationwide have recorded ultraviolet levels of “high” and “very high” risk of harm on May 27, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Society Hanoi greening urban roads Together with contributing to the implementation of the Government’s target to plant 1 billion trees during the 2021-25 period, Hanoi is stepping up tree planting along urban roads and aims to plant up to 250,000 this year.

Environment Vietnam seeks further international cooperation in equitable energy transition The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on May 26 hosted an international workshop to enhance cooperation, encourage knowledge transfer, and promote experience sharing in the just energy transition.