A contest to seek initiatives to reduce plastic waste in Hue city is launched in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on February 23. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The management board of the project “Hue – A city to Reduce Plastics in Central Vietnam” and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on February 23 launched a contest to seek initiatives to reduce plastic waste in Hue city.

Hoang Ngoc Tuong Van, a representative of the project, said that as Hue is striving to become a smart city, the technology factor, especially that in waste management, will be an important key to turn the locality into a plastic-reducing city.

She said the project is making efforts with the locality to carry out practical activities to realise the target that by the end of 2024, Hue city will reduce 30% of the amount of the plastic waste discharged into the environment.

Van added that the contest organisers hope the initiatives sent to the contest will help increase recycling activities, reduce plastic waste, and improve the management system based on waste classification.

The contest’s final round is expected to be held in Hue city in May 2023 with four to seven initiatives to be chosen for funding, a maximum budget of about 500 million VND ( 21,000 USD) for each project.

Secretary of the Hue city Party Committee Phan Thien Dinh spoke highly of the contest, adding that in the coming time, the locality will consider this activity as a political task to call on people to join in reducing the use of plastic products./.