Society Prime Minister praises VAVA for efforts to care for AO victims Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid a visit to the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) on January 20, during which he praised the efforts, activeness and creativity of the association at all levels in protecting the legitimate rights of Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) victims as well as caring and supporting them.

Society Friendship association helps boost ties between Vietnamese, Cambodian localities The Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association in Dak Nong has well performed its role in connecting the Central Highlands province with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province in politic, economic and social matters, as heard the association’s congress held on January 20.

Society Officials pay pre-Tet visits to cancer patients, poor people A delegation led by Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital on January 20, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Vietnamese in Australia looks forward to 13th National Party Congress The Vietnamese community in Australia expects the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to judiciously select competent leaders to lead the country over the course of the next five years, Tran Ba Phuc, President of the Vietnam Business Association in Australia, has said.