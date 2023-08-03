Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – At the upcoming Asian Games (ASIAD) 19 to be held in China in September, Vietnam aims for gold medals in seven out of the 31 sports that Vietnamese athletics will compete.

The seven sports in point are Sepak Takraw, chess, karate, cycling, shooting, archery, and weightlifting.

Meanwhile, Vietnam also eyes medals in martial arts, athletics, and swimming.

ASIAD 19 will take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou (China), with 40 golds at stake. For the first time e-sports and breakdance will be included. The 2023 Asian Games have the participation of 45 countries and territories.

Vietnam will send 320 athletes to the tournament.

At the 18th Asiad four years ago, Vietnam won five gold medals, 15 silver medals and 19 bronze medals in women's 4-person rowing, pencak silat, long jump, and women's 400m hurdles./.