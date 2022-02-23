Culture - Sports Hanoi utilises social resources to preserve intangible cultural heritages The capital city of Hanoi is mobilizing all resources to protect and promote the values of the city's intangible cultural heritage under a plan until 2025.

Culture - Sports Original stone museum in Hai Duong Dong Ngo Pagoda in Tien Tien commune in Hai Duong city, Hai Duong province, has become a storage and display space for thousands of old agricultural stone tools and objects and is considered a unique museum not only locally but also in Vietnam.