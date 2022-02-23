Vietnam aims for No.1 position at SEA Games 31
Vietnam sets a target of topping the medal tally at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which it is going to host this year, said Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration (NSA) Tran Duc Phan.
Phan made the statement at a February 23 ceremony to announce new sponsors of the upcoming tournament, which are Stavian Chemical JSC as a diamond sponsor, and Nestlé Vietnam and Digiticket Trading Platform One Member Company Limited as platinum sponsors.
The SEA Games 31 organising board said it has completed collecting 70 billion VND (3.06 million USD) in sponsorship. In addition, preparations for the big event are underway.
As planned, the second meeting of chiefs of delegations (CDM) to the SEA Games 31 will take place in Hanoi on March 18, with the chiefs touring facilities serving the games in Hanoi, Quang Ninh, and Bac Ninh, among other destinations.
In the near future, a list of the Vietnamese sports delegation attending the tournament will be completed and submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for approval.
The 31st SEA Games will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.
At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.