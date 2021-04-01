Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents, Ambassador Quy said that Vietnam has both advantages and difficulties when assuming the post as the Council’s Chair next month.

He said One of the difficulties is the emergence of new complicated issues, for example those related to Myanmar, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Yemen and Syria.

However, Vietnam has the advantage of being a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 15 months. With experience it has accumulated, the country’s cooperation inside and outside the council has been smoother and more effective. According to the ambassador, Vietnam has received great support from other countries in this tenure./.

VNA