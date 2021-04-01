Vietnam aims to create own imprints as UNSC Chair
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, said Vietnam is looking to leave its imprints as the Chair of the United Nations Security Council in April through the Chair’s statements and resolutions built by Vietnam and other council member countries.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents, Ambassador Quy said that Vietnam has both advantages and difficulties when assuming the post as the Council’s Chair next month.
He said One of the difficulties is the emergence of new complicated issues, for example those related to Myanmar, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Yemen and Syria.
However, Vietnam has the advantage of being a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 15 months. With experience it has accumulated, the country’s cooperation inside and outside the council has been smoother and more effective. According to the ambassador, Vietnam has received great support from other countries in this tenure./.