Health Hanoi health sector improves service to better serve patients Hanoi's health sector has improved its service in recent years, aiming to decrease the amount of money Vietnamese spend on treatment overseas, a figure that currently amounts to about 2 billion USD annually.

Health Vietnam adopts latest technologies in cardiovascular surgery The adoption of the latest advancements in cardiovascular surgery such as robot-assisted surgery and three-dimensional (3D) laparoscopic surgery has resulted in better treatment of cardiovascular diseases in Vietnam, leading cardiologists have said.

Business Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2019 to open in Hanoi next month The 26th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) will take place from December 5-7 in Hanoi, attracting 180 domestic and foreign exhibitors.

Health Vietnam responds to World Antibiotic Awareness Week The Health Ministry, along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Vietnam Medical Association, held a meeting in Hanoi on November 11 to respond to the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (November 18-24).