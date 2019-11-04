Vietnam Airlines - Air France joint venture carry over 600,000 passengers
The joint-venture between the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Air France (AF) carried nearly 625,000 passengers during 2018 and nine months of 2019, which is expected to surpass 711,000 later this year.
At the signing ceremony of joint venture agreement in 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Operational in November 2017, it has developed additional benefits for its customers and partners via improving services and strengthening connectivity with flights to and from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Paris.
Passengers on its flights continue to benefit from the SkyTeam alliance services, such as SkyPriority, lounge access and Flying Blue and LotuSmiles loyalty programmes.
Rated as four-star airlines by SkyTrax, both Vietnam Airlines and AF have contributed to strengthening economic, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
The total number of their passengers is estimated at over 467,000 this year, up 19 percent annually.
In the coming years, both sides will continue working closely together on flight schedules, sales policy and trade promotion./.
