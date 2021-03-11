Vietnam Airlines, Khanh Hoa province extend tourism development cooperation
Vietnam Airlines, Khanh Hoa province extend tourism development cooperation. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives of Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on March 10 signed an agreement on tourism development cooperation in the 2021-2025 period.
This is a continuation of the 2017-2020 cooperation agreement between the two sides, opening up opportunities for Vietnam Airlines and Khanh Hoa to coordinate more effectively in developing tourism, investment and trade and air services.
Accordingly, the two sides will increase tourism promotion measures, especially in the post-COVID-19 period; develop tourism products and tours; and open international air routes to Khanh Hoa after the pandemic is kept under control.
They will also support each other in organising tourism and air-travel events at national and international levels and joining tourism and trade promotion programmes, culture and sport events, and enhance communication activities to promote destinations in Khanh Hoa, and products and services of Vietnam Airlines.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Huu Hoang, who is also head of the provincial Steering Committee for tourism development, said the two sides have achieved practical results in market research and development, and domestic and international tourism promotion, contributing to expanding the locality’s tourism growth.
This is a comprehensive cooperation with long-term strategy, helping the locality’s tourism industry fully tap advantages and potential for its integration and development.
General Director of Vietnam Airlines Le Hong Ha said that with the renewed agreement, the two sides will work together to speed up economic and tourism recovery, especially after serious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ha said he believes that Vietnam Airlines will contribute to strongly promoting Khanh Hoa’s development in the time to come.
Since 1992, Vietnam Airlines has established air links to Khanh Hoa province with the first two routes connecting Nha Trang with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Currently, the airline is operating five domestic routes to Cam Ranh airport, linking the locality with Hanoi and HCM City, Da Nang, Vinh and Hai Phong, with the peak operation frequency of over 210 round-trip flights per week.
In 2018, Vietnam Airlines successfully put the first international route between Nha Trang and Seoul of the Republic of Korea into operation./.