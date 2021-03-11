Travel Khanh Hoa targets 5 million visitors in 2021 The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa aims to receive 5 million tourists in 2021, including 1.5 million foreigners, and earn 17.5 trillion VND (760.45 million USD) from tourism, heard a meeting held by the provincial People’s Committee with representatives of more than 150 travel firms on March 10.

Travel Lao Cai popularises Sa Pa-Fansipan tourism trademark The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has built a strategy to popularise the Sa Pa- Fansipan tourism trademark till 2025 with a vision to 2030.

Travel Can Tho promotes green tourism at Cai Rang Floating Market The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project on green tourism at the Cai Rang Floating Market, one of the most-visited destinations in the region.