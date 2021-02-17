Thanh Hoa looks to develop tourism into spearhead economic sector
The north-central province of Thanh Hoa has set a target of turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2030.
A view of Sam Son Beach in Thanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The north-central province of Thanh Hoa has set a target of turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2030.
Amid the difficulties posed by COVID-19, the province welcomed 7.3 million visitors in 2020, earning 10.394 trillion VND (over 453.6 million USD), representing 65.5 percent and 50.7 percent of targets, respectively.
Thanh Hoa’s tourism sector has posted impressive growth in recent years.
But Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thi said that its development is still not commensurate with potential.
Thanh Hoa lacks high-quality products to attract and meet the demand of international tourists, while its promotional activities remain ineffective and tourism human resources fail to meet requirements in the context of integration, he said.
According to Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, Thanh Hoa needs to introduce changes to take its tourism industry forward.
It should propose that the Government allow it offer incentives for tourism investment, she said.
Attention should be paid to accelerating the implementation of priority strategies for tourism development and administrative reform, and supporting businesses towards attracting strategic investors in developing infrastructure facilities serving tourism development, especially transport infrastructure.
Thanh Hoa should also focus on enhancing its cooperation with other localities to create new tours, develop high-quality and competitive products, and promote digital transformation and the application of information technologies in tourism activities./.