Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that from August 16, it will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Phu Bai airport in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to improve their experience and convenience.



The move has raised the total number of domestic and international airports with this service to 17 and 30, respectively, toward the goal of becoming a digital airline.



Passengers will be able to check-in via www.vietnamairlines.com or the Vietnam Airlines app within 24 hours to one hour ahead of departure.



After the check-in process, they will receive an online boarding pass via e-mail. In case they do not have check-in luggage, they can go directly to the security counter with their online or printed boarding passes.



The service has already been deployed at domestic airports including Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don, Cat Bi, Vinh, Chu Lai, Con Dao, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Dien Bien, Can Tho, Tho Xuan, Pleiku and Phu Cat./.