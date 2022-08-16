Vietnam Airlines to join Int’l Travel Expo in HCM City
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will participate in the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) in September. (Photo: Organiser)Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will participate in the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) from September 8 – 10 to stimulate domestic and international air travel.
Returning after a two-year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will provide an opportunity for Vietnam Airlines to meet with foreign tourism promotion agencies and seek new partners in a bid to create new high-quality products to boost socio-economic recovery in the city and Vietnam at large, a Vietnam Airlines representative said.
At the event, the carrier will offer various deals, including a 20% reduction in air tickets for all services from HCM City and 19% off Giftcard purchases.
There will be a lucky draw with thousands of prizes which can be promotional air tickets and souvenirs, and a tasting of mid-autumn cakes made by Vietnam Airlines Caterers.
Vietnam Airlines has been taking part in the ITE annually since it was first launched in 2005.
Its booth will open to the public from 4pm – 7pm on September 8 – 9 and 9am – 7pm on September 10./.