Check-in counters at Phu Cat Airport's new terminal (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Airlines Corporation said that it officially moved its all operations to the new terminal T1 of Phu Cat Airport, in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, from May 3.The airline’s first flight at the new terminal coded VN1620 carrying 120 passengers left Quy Nhon to Hanoi on May 3 morning, said a Vietnam Airlines representative.With comprehensive modern infrastructure, terminal T1 was built in an area of 8,100 square metres, tripling the area of the old one. It is expected to help bring better experiences to passengers and improve four-star services and products of the national flag carrier.Additional two check-in counters have been installed at the new terminal, increasing the total number to eight.Meanwhile, the 300 square-metre waiting lounge is arranged on the second floor of the terminal, which can accommodate 80 golden lotus members and business-class passengers.Quy Nhon coastal city is a politic, economic, cultural and tourism hub of Binh Dinh province. The number of tourists to the locality surged more than 20 percent per year in recent years. The city is striving to welcome 4.67 million tourists by 2020.Vietnam Airlines is operating 35 flights per week to and from the city, including 14 flights between Hanoi and Quy Nhon and 21 flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Quy Nhon.Last year, the carrier and its member Jetstar Pacific transported 619,000 tourists to the coastal city, a year-on-year increase of 16 percent.-VNA