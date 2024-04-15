Business An Giang receives help to transform rice value chains for better climate resilience The Mekong Delta province of An Giang and the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation on April 15 held a workshop to introduce the project ‘Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta’ (TRVC).

Business Horasis China Meeting a boost for trade cooperation The Horasis China Meeting 2024 themed “Vietnam and China drive ahead” opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 15.

Business Apple announces increasing investment in Vietnam US-based tech giant Apple will increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam – a key production hub, as CEO Tim Cook is paying a two-day visit to the country, starting on April 15.

Business Planning for 30 airports to complete by 2025 The planning for 30 airports, both international and domestic, is expected to be completed by 2025 under a master plan on airport development for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.