Vietnam Airlines ramps up flights for upcoming holidays
Vietnam Airlines will add more than 100 domestic and international flights totaling more than 15,000 seats for the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day holiday which will last five days.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines will add more than 100 domestic and international flights totaling more than 15,000 seats for the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day holiday which will last five days.
A representative from the national flag carrier said it is working to optimise the use of its current fleet, and add early-morning and late-night flights on the busy routes.
A total of 575,000 seats will be provided on 2,900 flights during the peak season from April 26 to May 5, with those for domestic and international routes increasing 10% and 12%, respectively.
Most of the additional flights are on the routes that connect famous tourist destinations such as Hanoi/HCM City and Da Nang, Hue, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, and Con Dao.
Regarding the international network, the airline is increasing its frequency to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.
To date, the seat occupancy rate on the flights has reached 70%.
The Vietnamese aviation industry is grappling with a severe shortage of aircraft and high input costs, making airfares more expensive. Against this backdrop, Vietnam Airlines has joined hands with partners and competent agencies to carry out various measures since the end of 2023.
Along with pushing forward regular maintenance schedules to ensure aircraft readiness for operation during peak seasons, the carrier has optimised its resources to reduce aircraft turnaround time, and increase the number of early-morning and late-night flights by nearly 40% to meet travel demand during summer.
Vietnam Airlines is adding wide-body aircraft to its domestic network, and negotiating with leasing companies to secure "wet-lease" aircraft for the summer peak./.