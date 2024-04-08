Vietnam Airlines to launch direct flights from Hanoi, HCM City to Manila
Vietnam Airlines is scheduled to launch direct flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Manila, the Philippines, from June 17.
Vietnam Airlines is the first domestic airline to open direct flights to Manila.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines is scheduled to launch direct flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Manila, the Philippines, from June 17.
The Hanoi-Manila route will have three flights per week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Meanwhile, there will be four flights a week linking HCM City with Manila on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. All will use wide-body aircraft.
The national flag carrier said it is the first domestic airline to open direct flights to Manila. The new routes mark a milestone in its international flight network development strategy as they connect Manila, Hanoi and HCM City – three leading economic hubs of Southeast Asia.
The opening of direct air routes to Manila will also help promote economic, cultural and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and the Philippines as well as in the Southeast Asia region, the firm added.
On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines is offering various promotions such as round-trip tickets priced from 141 USD, including taxes and fees. This promotion is applied to customers who buy tickets between April 8 - June 23 for the flights departing from June 17 to June 23 this year.
Tickets for the routes are now available on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app, and official ticket offices and agents nationwide./.