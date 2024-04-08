Business Forty-five provinces and cities issue logistics service development plans Forty-five provinces and centrally-run cities have issued logistics service development plans up to this point, while 47 provinces and cities have reported on the implementation of logistics activities over the last year.

Business EuroCham: Vietnam's economic growth boosts European businesses’ confidence The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (EuroCham) on April 8 released the Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the first quarter of 2024, saying that the index reached 52.8 points - the highest level since 2022.

Business PM hopes for increased Vietnam-Russia oil, gas cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 8 for Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov, General Director of Russia’s Zarubezhneft JSC, who is on a working visit to Vietnam to seek cooperation opportunities in oil and gas and energy.