National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) from March 5, 2020, amid complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Vietnam Airlines will conduct sterilization of all aircraft returning from the RoK. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)
Flights on March 3 and 4 from Seoul-based Incheon airport and Busan’s Gimhae airport to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will land at Van Don (Quang Ninh), Can Tho, and Phu Cat (Quy Nhon) airports at the request of Vietnamese authorities.
All crew members on these flights will be equipped with medical protective gear.
The airline will conduct sterilization of all aircraft returning from the RoK.
Passengers will be informed about plans to resume flights on the routes between the two countries later.
More information is available at the website www.vietnamairlines.com or the airline’s official facebook page www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines.
Passengers could call 1900 1100 from Vietnam or 84 24 38320 320 from abroad to update the latest information./.