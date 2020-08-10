Society Tra Vinh: first commune becomes advanced new-style rural area Long Duc commune in Tra Vinh city of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has been recognised as an advanced new-style rural area in 2019.

Society More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, RoK More than 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Canada and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 9 and 10, on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Society Video contest helping raise awareness about gender-biased sex selection A contest on making a short clip with the theme “Girls deserve to shine” was launched in Hanoi on August 10, with the aim of raising public awareness about gender-biased sex selection in pregnancies.