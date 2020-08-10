Vietnam Airlines to transport 700 stranded tourists from Da Nang to Hanoi, HCMC
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on August 10 that it will operate three flights to transport more than 700 tourists stranded in Da Nang, now the country’s major COVID-19 outbreak, to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Medical workers in charge of checking passengers' body temperature at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on August 10 that it will operate three flights to transport more than 700 tourists stranded in Da Nang, now the country’s major COVID-19 outbreak, to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
These flights are scheduled for August 12-13, carrying passengers who have been stuck in Da Nang due to social distancing measures.
All of them, together with crew members, will be under quarantine and medical monitoring in localities in line with regulations.
The flights are the first domestic ones conducted by the national flag carrier to transport stranded tourists amidst COVID-19.
Vietnam recorded six more COVID-19 cases on August 10 afternoon, bringing the national tally to 847, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the new patients, aged 8 - 65, one is in the central province of Quang Nam, four in the central city of Da Nang, and one imported case in Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam has to date reported 847 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January. Of those, 318 are imported.
According to the committee’s treatment subcommittee, four more patients were reported to fully recover on August 10, lifting the total of recovered cases to 399. There have been 14 deaths so far.
Among the remaining active patients, nine have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 36 others at least twice.
A total of 182,267 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,139 at hospitals, 28,408 at other concentrated quarantine facilities, and 148,720 at their homes./.