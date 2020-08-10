Health Vietnam records no new COVID-19 case on August 10 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases between 6 pm on August 9 and 6 am on August 10, keeping the national count at 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases on August 9 afternoon Vietnam reported another 29 COVID-19 cases on August 9 afternoon, taking the national count to 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms 11th COVID-19-related death A 55-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died on August 9, becoming the 11th fatality from COVID-19 in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.