Vietnam reports six new COVID-19 patients on August 10
Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded six more COVID-19 cases on August 10 afternoon, bringing the national tally to 847, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the new patients, aged 8 - 65, one is in the central province of Quang Nam, four in the central city of Da Nang, and one imported case in Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam has to date reported 847 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January. Of those, 318 are imported.
According to the committee’s treatment subcommittee, four more patients were reported to fully recover on August 10, lifting the total of recovered cases to 399. There have been 13 deaths so far.
Among the remaining active patients, nine have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 36 others at least twice.
A total of 182,267 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,139 at hospitals, 28,408 at other concentrated quarantine facilities, and 148,720 at their homes./.