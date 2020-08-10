Hotline: (024) 39411349
Market vendors in Da Nang show determination to win COVID-19 fight

Nearly 1,500 market vendors in Han, Con, Dong Da and Hoa Cuong markets in Da Nang city have worn Vietnamese flag T-shirts at once to show their determination to win the city’s fight against COVID-19.
VNA

  • Dong Da market is brightened up with Vietnamese flag T-shirts worn by market vendors (Photo: VNA)

  • Market vendors in Han market, Da Nang city, wear national flag T-shirts to show their fierceness during the city’s fight against the coronavirus (Photo: VNA)

  • Necessities are sufficient for domestic use in Da Nang city during its fight against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

  • Market vendors say that they are proud as wearing national flag T-shirts (Photo: VNA)

  • All markets in Da Nang city strictly adhere to regulations and recommendations against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

